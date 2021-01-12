Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Scoop: Biden inaugural returns cash from ex-senator-turned-foreign agent

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee will refund a donation from former Sen. Barbara Boxer after the California Democrat registered as a foreign agent for a Chinese surveillance firm accused of abetting the country’s mass internment of Uighur Muslims, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Boxer’s contribution was just $500, but the Biden team’s decision to return the money shows how the incoming administration will try to balance its sweeping ethics commitments with K Street efforts to enlist high-profile Democrats with an eye towards advancing clients' interests in Biden's Washington.

The big picture: Boxer, who served in the Senate from 1993 to 2017, will provide “strategic consulting services" to the Chinese surveillance firm Hikvision’s U.S. subsidiary, according to documents filed with the Justice Department by Mercury Public Affairs on Friday. Boxer co-chairs the firm’s Los Angeles office.

  • In 2019, the Trump administration barred Hikvision from doing business with American firms absent a U.S. government license, citing the parent company's alleged involvement in the repression of Muslim minorities in the Chinese region of Xinjiang.
  • Last year it accused Hikvision of ties to the Chinese military and prohibited U.S. investment in the company.
  • The state-owned China Electronics Technology Group is Hikvision's controlling stakeholder. Hikvision cameras have been installed at internment camps in Xinjiang, where more than a million Uighurs are estimated to have been imprisoned or subjected to forced labor.
  • Biden’s presidential campaign described China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims as “genocide” last year and said he "stands against it in the strongest terms."

In an emailed statement, Boxer told Axios: "When I am asked to provide strategic advice to help a company operate in a more responsible and humane manner consistent with U.S. law in spirit and letter, it is an opportunity to make things better while helping protect and create American jobs.”

  • Hikvision declined to comment.

Boxer’s disclosure paperwork, filed under the Foreign Agent Registration Act and first reported by the Daily Caller, also revealed her $500 donation to Biden’s inaugural committee late last month. A spokesperson for the committee told Axios that it will be refunding that contribution.

  • The spokesperson said the contribution violated the inaugural committee’s policy against accepting contributions from registered foreign agents.
  • Boxer’s donation was made of her own volition, and was not solicited by the inaugural committee, the spokesperson said.

Between the lines: Boxer’s registration suggests that Mercury is beefing up its Hikvision advocacy team with the goal of more effectively navigating the incoming Biden administration.

  • Boxer worked with Biden in the Senate for more than two decades, and effusively praised him during the 2020 presidential campaign.
  • She is the second former U.S. senator assigned to Mercury’s Hikvision account. The other is David Vitter, a Republican who represented Louisiana until 2017.

The policy stakes for Hikvision are immense. Vitter said in 2019 that the goal of his work for the company was “to make sure Hikvision survived in the United States."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
15 mins ago - Podcasts

The fall of Parler

Parler, the social media platform for conservatives and far-right extremists, is currently offline after being booted from Amazon's cloud hosting service. The move came just days after Parler was also removed from the Apple and Android app stores, for allegedly violating terms of service related to violent threats its platform.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what happened at Parler, including how most of its public posts and metadata were scraped and archived, with New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth.

Ina FriedJoann Muller
Updated 52 mins ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

A tale of two Jacks

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Costfoto (Barcroft Media), Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In China, President Xi Jinping has silenced Alibaba founder Jack Ma and launched an antitrust investigation into his company after the e-commerce tycoon publicly criticized state regulators. In the U.S., Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has suspended President Donald Trump's accounts after the president used the platform to incite violence.

The big picture: The juxtaposition of two almost perfectly inverse situations reveals how differently China and the U.S. have approached the management of tech giants and digital information.

