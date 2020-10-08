49 mins ago - Health

Science is winning over politics on coronavirus vaccines

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Science has won out over politics in the race for a coronavirus vaccine — for now.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration's end run around the White House on vaccine guidance earlier this week may end up boosting public confidence, which is very important in light of widespread vaccine skepticism.

Driving the news: The FDA on Wednesday posted vaccine guidance that requires drugmakers to monitor clinical trial participants for a median of two months after they receive their final dose.

  • The White House had previously been blocking the guidance, as the NYT reported. But the FDA instead included the language in a briefing document released ahead of an upcoming advisory committee meeting. The guidance itself was then cleared and released shortly after.
  • President Trump publicly expressed his unhappiness with the move. "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA," he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

"What you got yesterday was basically a 'f--- you' tweet from the president to the agency," said a senior administration official, who added that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn had knowingly put his job at risk by working around the White House.

Backdrop: The FDA's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma over the summer, despite little evidence of the treatment's effectiveness, sparked questions of whether the agency was being guided by science, or by Trump's political interests.

  • But in this case, the agency has put to bed the politicization question after effectively bumping any vaccine authorization to after the election.

Between the lines: The fact that the drug industry took the FDA's side probably didn't hurt its effort.

  • “PhRMA supports any efforts by FDA to provide clarifying guidance and we have engaged with the agency to support bringing greater transparency to the review process for COVID-19 vaccines," PhRMA said in a statement on Tuesday. "We welcome the agency’s efforts to instill confidence in the rigorous safety of these potential vaccines."

The bottom line: Getting a coronavirus vaccine is only the first step back to normal. Even more important is getting people to take it, which may be more likely thanks to the FDA's maneuvering.

Fadel Allassan
Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump tags FDA chief in "political hit job" complaint over vaccine rule

President Trump and Stephen Hahn. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday tagged the FDA commissioner he appointed, Stephen Hahn, in a Twitter post complaining of "another political hit job" because of the agency's plans to raise the standards for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization.

Why it matters: Trump has faced allegations of politicizing his administration's coronavirus response, amid increasing public skepticism about an eventual vaccine.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
12 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 is accelerating an unfair future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is revealing entrenched inequalities in everything from health care to economic opportunity.

Why it matters: The growing sense that there is something fundamentally unfair about American life is one of the biggest challenges the country faces. If COVID-19 is permitted to widen those inequalities unchecked, the political and economic ramifications could be dire.

