Schumer says impeachment managers will present "new" evidence at trial

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Schumer says impeachment managers will present "new" evidence at trial

Photo: NIicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Tuesday that House impeachment managers will present some "new" evidence as the Senate begins proceedings for Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Why it matters: With enough Republicans already signaling they won‘t vote to convict the former president due to procedural concerns, the Senate majority leader is trying to do all he can to focus public attention on the House managers’ case that the former president incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • "I believe the managers will present a very strong case," Schumer said during a news conference. "The evidence will be powerful. The evidence, some of it will be new."

Schumer also dismissed calls by some Republicans to move on from the Jan. 6 violence in the Capitol. Some argue Trump is being persecuted because of lingering Democratic opposition to the policies he pursued as president.

  • “The Senate has to find his guilt in inciting the violence,” Schumer said. ”When you have such a serious charge, sweeping it under the rug will not bring unity. It will keep the sore open, the wound open. You need truth and accountability.”

The big picture: The majority leader appeared with 10 of his party’s new Senate committee chairmen, a turnover from minority status after the Democrats won two critical election runoffs in Georgia last month.

  • One by one, the chairmen told reporters they could successfully try the case while making a multi-pronged effort to bring COVID relief to all sectors and facets of the U.S. economy.
  • “The bottom line is simple: the Senate is moving full steam ahead on bold planning to get this country out of the crisis,” Schumer said.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment 2.0: A tale of the tapes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense team both plan to rely heavily on video during the former president's trial this week, and will try to use the opposing party's words against them, sources familiar with their plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Trump's team, which will consist of four lawyers present on the Senate floor, is expected to make the First Amendment a focal point of their defense. Meanwhile, the House Democratic managers plan to show a series of videos designed to shock the Senate chamber and play on members' emotions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Feb 8, 2021 - Podcasts

The spectacle of impeachment

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins in the Senate tomorrow. As of today, there are not enough votes to convict him on the one article of impeachment he faces for allegedly inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

  • Plus, why COVID vaccines are such a scientific achievement.
  • And, our thought bubble on President Biden’s stimulus bill.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!