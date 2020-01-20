Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Sunday evening to "force votes on witnesses and documents" in the impeachment trial against President Trump that starts this week. And he questioned why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was "being so secretive about his proposal."

What he's saying: "It will be up to four Republicans to side with the Constitution, to side with our Democracy, to side with rule of law," Schumer told a news conference. "And not side, in blind obeisance, to President Trump and his desire to suppress the truth. Because in my judgment, he probably thinks he's guilty."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.