Schumer slams Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief plan as "emaciated"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lambasted Senate Republicans' stripped-down coronavirus relief package as "emaciated," accusing his colleagues in a Thursday letter of only trying to "give the appearance of action."

Why it matters: Talks broke down between Democrats and the White House before Congress left for August recess last month, but Schumer's comments indicate a deal may be hard to come by even when the Senate returns next week.

  • Senate Republicans hope to pass a "skinny" coronavirus relief package that would include some expanded unemployment benefits, a PPP extension and funding for the U.S. Postal Service.
  • While it would lay a marker for Republicans, who have yet to pass anything for the next round of stimulus, it's likely to be a non-starter with Democrats in both houses who have continually pushed for something more expansive.

What he's saying: Schumer said Republicans in the Senate "have been 'on pause'" in combatting the pandemic and accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) of "planning another round of partisan games."

  • "Democrats have negotiated in good faith and we have offered to meet our Republican counterparts in the middle, but the White House has refused to make any significant compromise."
  • "Republicans may call their proposal 'skinny,' but it would be more appropriate to call it 'emaciated.' Their proposal appears to be completely inadequate and, by every measure, fails to meet the needs of the American people."
  • "We should strive for, and hope we can achieve, another comprehensive, bipartisan bill that meets the moment facing our nation."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies, Axios's Caitlin Owens writes.

Why it matters: The main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

America's failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic bode ill for our ability to deal with climate change and other threats that loom on the horizon.

Why it matters: America's ongoing struggles with the coronavirus have caused tremendous human and economic pain. But what should worry us for future disasters that could be far worse is the way the pandemic has exposed deep political divisions and a disinformation ecosystem that muddies even the hardest facts.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Trump administration announced it will transfer $62 million in remaining membership dues for 2020 from the World Health Organization to pay other general assessments at the United Nations before the U.S.'s withdrawal is effective, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: President Trump previously accused the global health agency of "mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis on behalf of China, claiming the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

