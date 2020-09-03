Schumer slams Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief plan as "emaciated"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lambasted Senate Republicans' stripped-down coronavirus relief package as "emaciated," accusing his colleagues in a Thursday letter of only trying to "give the appearance of action."

Why it matters: Talks broke down between Democrats and the White House before Congress left for August recess last month, but Schumer's comments indicate a deal may be hard to come by even when the Senate returns next week.

Senate Republicans hope to pass a "skinny" coronavirus relief package that would include some expanded unemployment benefits, a PPP extension and funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

While it would lay a marker for Republicans, who have yet to pass anything for the next round of stimulus, it's likely to be a non-starter with Democrats in both houses who have continually pushed for something more expansive.

What he's saying: Schumer said Republicans in the Senate "have been 'on pause'" in combatting the pandemic and accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) of "planning another round of partisan games."