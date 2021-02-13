Sign up for our daily briefing

Schumer: 43 Republicans chose Trump over country

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Saturday accused Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial of choosing Trump over country and failing to "summon the courage or the morality to condemn" the former president's actions leading to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Driving the news: Seven Senate Republicans joined all their Democratic colleagues in the final 57-43 vote, but they failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

What he's saying: “This was about choosing country over Donald Trump. And 43 Republican members chose Trump ... It should be a weight on their conscience today. And it shall be a weight on their conscience in the future," Schumer said from the Senate floor in his post-trial speech.

  • "This was the first presidential impeachment trial in history in which all senators were not only judges and jurors, but witnesses to the constitutional crime that was committed."
  • "Unable to dispute the case on the merits, the former president's counsel treated us to partisan vitriol, false equivalents, and outright falsehoods."
  • "Essentially, the president's counsel told the Senate that the Constitution was unconstitutional. Thankfully, the Senate took a firm stance, set a firm precedent with a bipartisan vote in favor of our power to try former officials for acts they committed while in office."
  • "If President Trump hadn't told his supporters to march to the Capitol, if he hadn't implored them to come to Washington on January 6 in the first place, if he hadn't repeatedly lied to them that the election was stolen, their country was being taken from them, the attack would not have happened."
  • "The vast majority of the Senate Republican caucus, including the Republican leader, voted to acquit former President Trump, signing their names in the columns of history alongside his name forever. "
  • "The failure to convict Donald Trump will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate."
  • "The former president tried to overturn the results of a legitimate election and provoked an assault on our own government, and well over half the Senate Republican conference decided to condone it. The most despicable act that any president has ever committed and the majority of Republicans cannot summon the courage or the morality to condemn it."

Thought bubble via Axios' managing editor for politics, Margaret Talev: Schumer was balancing calls to put testimony on the historical record against a near certainty that Trump would be acquitted — and against a desire to clear the path for Biden to be able to govern by getting nominees confirmed and a COVID relief package debates and votes on in the coming weeks.

Go deeper: McConnell votes to acquit, then condemns Trump for Capitol siege

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walking through the Capitol on Feb. 12. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Senate Republicans in an email that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment trial over the deadly U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6, two sources familiar with the email told Axios.

Why it matters: McConnell's acquittal vote will likely shrink the number of Republicans who considered voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, making a conviction on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection" unlikely.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Feb 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The daily highlights from Trump's 2nd Senate impeachment trial

Trucks with LED screens displaying anti-Trump messages in front of the Capitol. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump's legal team will focus entirely on process on day four of the former president's impeachment trial, seeking to wrap up the proceedings as soon as possible given the beating they’re taking from the media and the strength of the Democrats’ presentation.

The big picture: Trump is unlikely to be convicted on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection," as only a handful of Republicans have signaled their intention to vote against the party's most popular figure. But the House managers' presentation of chilling, never-before-seen security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol assault may make that vote more difficult.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump thrilled with "full Trump" defense as impeachment end nears

Michael van der Veen, one of the lawyers for former President Trump, walks to the Senate floor. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump directed his own defense via speakerphone on Friday, repeatedly calling his lawyers in the Lyndon Baines Johnson Room on the Senate side of the Capitol to relay his feedback, sources tell Axios.

What we're hearing: In contrast to Tuesday's widely panned start of his defense, the Trump was said to be thrilled with his lawyers' performances on Friday — particularly by Michael van der Veen and David Schoen, both of whom "went full Trump," one person familiar with the situation told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

