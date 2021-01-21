Sign up for our daily briefing

Stalemate over filibuster freezes Congress

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell's inability to quickly strike a deal on a power-sharing agreement in the new 50-50 Congress is slowing down everything from the confirmation of President Biden's nominees to Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Whatever final stance Schumer takes on the stalemate, which largely comes down to Democrats wanting to use the legislative filibuster as leverage over Republicans, will be a signal of the level of hardball we should expect Democrats to play with Republicans in the new Senate.

The holdups: Everything being done in the Senate right now is operating on unanimous consent agreements, which can only work for so long and won't fly when Democrats try to pass serious legislation, like a forthcoming pandemic relief bill.

  • The committee ratios are currently in favor of Republicans, and Democrats need the power sharing accord to sort out the new committee make-ups and chairmen.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is waiting to send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate until the organizing resolution is completed (a similar posture she insisted on in Trump's first impeachment trial).

State of play: McConnell and the GOP conference want an upfront commitment from Democrats that they will not try to eliminate the 60-vote legislative threshold and hold it over their heads during negotiations over the next two-plus years.

  • Many Senate Republicans have begun circulating a bipartisan letter from 2017 signed by 61 senators, including then-Senator Kamala Harris, who supported upholding the filibuster when Republicans ruled both chambers of Congress and the White House.

What they're saying: “I think at the moment, it’s a little bit stalled out, but I hope they can get back on track," Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) said of the status of the sharing agreement. "Obviously the big issue was the legislative filibuster."

  • Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.): “Chuck has the right to do what he’s doing. He has the right to use [the filibuster] to leverage in whatever he wants to do. .... They’re not going to grind this place to a halt."
  • Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.): “There was a letter that Sens. Collins and Coons generated [in] 2017 when, at the time, President Trump was calling for an elimination of the filibuster pretty forcefully ... senators said ‘no, we should not change that, we should continue with the legislative filibuster.’"

Oriana Gonzalez
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Schumer is now majority leader as 3 new Democratic senators are sworn in

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is officially Senate majority leader after the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris and the swearing-in of new Sens. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).

Why it matters: With a 50-50 Senate, Schumer will control a narrow majority with Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Democratic control of the Senate is crucial to President Biden's agenda, from getting his coronavirus relief proposal passed to forgiving student debt.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans pledge to set aside differences and work with Biden

President Biden speaks to Sen. Mitch McConnell after being sworn in at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Several Republicans praised President Biden's calls for unity during his inaugural address on Wednesday and pledged to work together for the benefit of the American people.

Why it matters: The Democrats only have a slim majority in the Senate and Biden will likely need to work with the GOP to pass his legislative agenda.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Jan 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Schumer plans to pick Gary Peters to run DSCC

Sen. Gary Peters. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is poised to name Sen. Gary Peters to head their party's Senate fundraising arm for the pivotal midterm elections, a move he hopes will allow him to retain his title, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: As chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Peters will be tasked with raising the enormous amounts of money Democrats will need to preserve their razor-thin majority. The appointment is something of a surprise, given the Michigander is viewed as a low-key Midwesterner.

