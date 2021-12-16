Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Schumer moves to confirm ambassadors

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking a procedural step to confirm more than 20 of President Biden‘s stalled judicial and ambassadorial nominees without agreement from Republicans.

Why it matters: By filing cloture on nominees Wednesday evening, Schumer made the opening move in a potentially lengthy confirmation process that will start on Friday — and extend into late-night, weekend and potential Christmas-week votes.

  • Schumer has been negotiating with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who's blocked many ambassadorial nominees to force a vote on Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions.
  • But without an agreement, Schumer is taking a different procedural track.
  • The ambassadorial nominees he's moving include Nick Burns for China, Rahm Emanuel for Japan, Denise Bauer for France, Julissa Reynoso for Spain and Mark Gitenstein for the European Union.

The big picture: Negotiations between Cruz and Democrats aren’t necessarily over, but the majority leader is indicating he’s willing to use valuable floor time to confirm nominees before the end of the year.

  • Cruz had offered to release 16 ambassadors in return for his Nord Stream vote. Democrats rejected that earlier Wednesday.
  • “If he wants a vote on Nord Stream, he’s got to let them all go,” Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) told Axios.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrat says Biden wrong on Nord Stream 2

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a Democrat who led a congressional delegation to Ukraine this weekend, tells Axios that President Biden is wrong to allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to move forward while Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine.

Why it matters: Gallego views Nord Stream 2 as "interlinked" with the security situation in Ukraine. The Putin-backed pipeline would bypass Ukrainian gas infrastructure and deliver Russian energy directly to Germany, eliminating one of Kyiv's last deterrents against an invasion.

Go deeper
Zachary Basu
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes $770 billion annual defense bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate voted 88-11 on Wednesday to approve the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sending the $770 billion, must-pass legislation to President Biden's desk after weeks of delay.

  • The original tally was 89-10 but Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) later went to the floor and changed his vote from a "yes" to a "no."

Why it matters: The annual bill provides funding and sets policy for the Pentagon. It's been passed by Congress on a bipartisan basis every year for the past six decades.

Go deeper
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden and Manchin deadlocked on length of BBB programs

Reporters trail Sen. Joe Manchin after the weekly Democrats caucus luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the Build Back Better agenda should be funded, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impasse all but guarantees the Senate will delay a vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year. It's also an indication Biden is willing to hold out for a bigger deal, as opposed to a faster one.

Go deeper