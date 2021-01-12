Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Schumer urges FBI to add Capitol rioters to federal no-fly list

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly urged the FBI on Tuesday to bar all rioters identified in the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol from boarding commercial flights, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Placing people on the FBI's federal no-fly list means the government believes they pose "a threat of committing terrorism," since the list is a subset of the agency's Terrorist Watchlist created after 9/11.

What they're saying: Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) president Sara Nelson called on Friday for participants in the lethal attack to be disqualified "from the freedom of flight," saying that the "mob mentality behavior" seen on flights into D.C. "threatened the safety and security of every single person on board. "

  • The TSA declined to comment. The FBI and Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flashback: Pro-Trump supporters flying to Washington, D.C. from Dallas the night before the Capitol siege were filmed shouting obscenities at a fellow traveler while a large Trump logo was projected on the plane's ceiling.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Tim Ryan: 2 Capitol police officers suspended after deadly Capitol siege

Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Capitol police has suspended two officers in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Capitol riots, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said during a press conference on Monday.

Why it matters: The relative ease with which pro-Trump rioters accessed the Capitol building raised questions about law enforcement’s preparedness for the mob. Several lawmakers have since called for a full investigation into Capitol police.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Updated 38 mins ago - Technology

A tale of two Jacks

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Costfoto (Barcroft Media), Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In China, President Xi Jinping has silenced Alibaba founder Jack Ma and launched an antitrust investigation into his company after the e-commerce tycoon publicly criticized state regulators. In the U.S., Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has suspended President Donald Trump's accounts after the president used the platform to incite violence.

The big picture: The juxtaposition of two almost perfectly inverse situations reveals how differently China and the U.S. have approached the management of tech giants and digital information.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow