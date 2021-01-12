Schumer urges FBI to add Capitol rioters to federal no-fly list

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reportedly urged the FBI on Tuesday to bar all rioters identified in the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol from boarding commercial flights, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Placing people on the FBI's federal no-fly list means the government believes they pose "a threat of committing terrorism," since the list is a subset of the agency's Terrorist Watchlist created after 9/11.

What they're saying: Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) president Sara Nelson called on Friday for participants in the lethal attack to be disqualified "from the freedom of flight," saying that the "mob mentality behavior" seen on flights into D.C. "threatened the safety and security of every single person on board. "

The TSA declined to comment. The FBI and Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flashback: Pro-Trump supporters flying to Washington, D.C. from Dallas the night before the Capitol siege were filmed shouting obscenities at a fellow traveler while a large Trump logo was projected on the plane's ceiling.