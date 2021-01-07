Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Unruly mob on D.C. flight adds new security task for flight crews

American Airlines is investigating an unruly and frightening episode on a flight to Washington, D.C., the night before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: Pilots and flight attendants are trained to keep passengers safe in the air and, since 9/11, to be on the lookout for potential terrorists. But in these extraordinary times, their duties have expanded to include mask enforcement and now, apparently, quelling civil unrest.

Driving the news: In a darkened airplane cabin, passengers flying from Dallas to Washington Tuesday evening are heard shouting obscenities at a fellow traveler while a large Trump logo is projected on the plane's ceiling, according to a Tweet posted by independent journalist Maranie Staab.

  • After the cabin lights come on, one man wearing a camouflage cap is clearly heard saying: "These are the guys we came to f--king wipe out."
  • Then a woman, presumably a flight attendant, can be heard over the public address system: "I'm talking to you in the aisle, have a seat please. Now."
  • American Airlines flight 1291 arrived safely at Dulles International Airport (IAD) at 9:36pm ET.

Of note: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was heckled on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington ahead of Wednesday's certification vote.

  • Fellow passengers chanted "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!" according to one video shared on Twitter.

What they're saying: "At American, safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air," the airline said in a statement.

  • "We have also increased staffing at DC-area airports as a precautionary measure and will not be serving alcohol on flights to and from this area.
  • "We will continue to enforce policies that ensure our customers' and team members' safety and wellbeing."

Airline crews want to see the rioters banned from flying.

  • "The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard. It will not happen again," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) International, in a statement.
  • "Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area. Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Congress rejects objection to Arizona’s electoral vote

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The House and Senate on Wednesday voted down Sen. Ted Cruz's first objection to Arizona in the Electoral College certification process.

Driving the news: More than a dozen senators said before Wednesday’s mob violence in the U.S. Capitol that they’d object, but only six ended up voting yes. The House vote was 303-121.

Alayna TreeneKadia Goba
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the room as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters scale walls after marching to the Capitol. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

We were prepared to cover a different kind of fight in Congress today, a debate that would delay but fail to block Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

  • Instead, we there when mobs stormed the House and Senate chambers on behalf of President Trump, waving Trump 2020 flags and the Stars and Bars of the Confederacy.

The big picture: Later that night, we were back in each chamber as lawmakers vow to finish counting the Electoral College votes tonight. We're shaken but OK. We're also seeing democracy and politics in a different light.

Jonathan SwanMargaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans consider drastic options to stop Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

With 13 days left in President Trump's term, confidants and Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop him.

The big picture: These measures include censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment — a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy, in which Vice President Pence would step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties.

