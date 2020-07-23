America faces a racial divide over school reopening

Americans are divided by race and party on the question of whether schools should open sooner or later, according to new polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Why it matters: Although reopening schools may exacerbate community spread of the coronavirus, keeping kids at home often causes learning loss and makes life much harder for working parents.
Between the lines: Staying home is often harder on children of color for a multitude of reasons, including that they may not have the same access to virtual learning as wealthier white children.
- But parents of color are are much more likely than white parents to think that schools should reopen later, a reminder that Black and Latino communities are also disproportionately affected by the virus itself, and may have more at stake if reopening schools worsens outbreaks in their communities.
- And while 82% of parents of color say their child's school needs more resources to safely reopen, only 54% of white parents say the same.
The big picture: The Trump administration has been pushing schools to fully reopen in the fall, and Republicans are unsurprisingly much more likely to agree with the president than Democrats.
- Most independents think that schools should reopen later rather than sooner.
What we're watching: Half of parents said their child's school hadn't yet announced whether they'd be having in-person classes in the fall.