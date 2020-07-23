16 mins ago - Health

America faces a racial divide over school reopening

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Reproduced from KFF Health Tracking Poll; Note: ±3% margin of error, "Parents of a child" have a child between 5-17 who normally attends school; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are divided by race and party on the question of whether schools should open sooner or later, according to new polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Although reopening schools may exacerbate community spread of the coronavirus, keeping kids at home often causes learning loss and makes life much harder for working parents.

Between the lines: Staying home is often harder on children of color for a multitude of reasons, including that they may not have the same access to virtual learning as wealthier white children.

  • But parents of color are are much more likely than white parents to think that schools should reopen later, a reminder that Black and Latino communities are also disproportionately affected by the virus itself, and may have more at stake if reopening schools worsens outbreaks in their communities.
  • And while 82% of parents of color say their child's school needs more resources to safely reopen, only 54% of white parents say the same.

The big picture: The Trump administration has been pushing schools to fully reopen in the fall, and Republicans are unsurprisingly much more likely to agree with the president than Democrats.

  • Most independents think that schools should reopen later rather than sooner.

What we're watching: Half of parents said their child's school hadn't yet announced whether they'd be having in-person classes in the fall.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Nearly 4 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: Cases are surging across the U.S. California reported 12,807 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and pulling the state past New York for most total confirmed cases in the United States.

Marisa Fernandez
The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mandatory mask order for people out in public, effective at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The big picture: 30 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to issue an order Wednesday afternoon, the Star Tribune reports.

Birx: CDC to issue school reopening advice this week

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx during a July 8 briefing at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told Fox News Wednesday the CDC will put out additional recommendations this week on reopening schools.

Why it matters: The role children play in spreading the novel coronavirus is still not known. Birx said U.S. officials had launched a study of all age groups that she hoped would address this.

