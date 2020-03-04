America's startling school nurse and counselor shortage

An overwhelming majority of schools in the U.S. lack nurses and counselors to help students in need, per a 2019 ACLU report from Education Department data on every school district.

Why it matters: Children are reporting just as much stress as adults, with one in three reporting that they are feeling depressed.

Students are 21 times more likely to visit school-based health centers for mental health than community mental health centers.

Especially in low-income districts where resources are scarce, these mental health providers at schools can be a district's first line of defense.

