House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Wednesday night it's former special counsel Robert Mueller's duty to testify before Congress on the Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Mueller said earlier the report was his testimony as he clarified, "If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so." House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) seemed to throw cold water on the likelihood of Mueller testifying. When asked whether he would subpoena him, he said, "Mueller told us a lot of what we need to hear today."

