Schiff: It's Mueller's duty to testify before Congress on Russia report

California Congressman Adam Schiff attends The Last Weekend Kickoff LA Presented by Swing Left at The Palace Theatre on November 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Wednesday night it's former special counsel Robert Mueller's duty to testify before Congress on the Russia investigation.

Why it matters: Mueller said earlier the report was his testimony as he clarified, "If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so." House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) seemed to throw cold water on the likelihood of Mueller testifying. When asked whether he would subpoena him, he said, "Mueller told us a lot of what we need to hear today."

