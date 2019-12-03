Stories

Schiff: House panel impeachment probe report to be released Tuesday

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff speaks during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence impeachment inquiry
House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff speaks during the impeachment inquiry on Nov. 15. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC's '"The Rachel Maddow Show" the panel will release the panel's impeachment inquiry report to the public Tuesday. But he added, "that’s not the end of our investigation."

What he's saying: "Tomorrow night we’ll also have a vote to formally transmit the committee report to Judiciary," he told host Rachel Maddow. He added that "even while Judiciary does its work," his committee would be "continuing to issue subpoenas; we’re continuing to learn new information."

QuoteThis is a threat to the integrity of the upcoming election and we don’t feel it should wait, in particular when we already have overwhelming evidence of the president’s misconduct."

The other side: Republicans on the House committees investigating the Ukraine allegations concluded in a report reviewed by Axios Monday ahead of its formal release that President Trump had committed "no quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, or abuse of power."

