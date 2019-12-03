House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC's '"The Rachel Maddow Show" the panel will release the panel's impeachment inquiry report to the public Tuesday. But he added, "that’s not the end of our investigation."

What he's saying: "Tomorrow night we’ll also have a vote to formally transmit the committee report to Judiciary," he told host Rachel Maddow. He added that "even while Judiciary does its work," his committee would be "continuing to issue subpoenas; we’re continuing to learn new information."