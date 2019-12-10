Stories

Navy grounds about 300 Saudi aviation students after Pensacola base shooting

Approximately 300 Saudi military aviation students at three U.S. bases have been barred from flying in the wake of an attack by a Saudi Air Force lieutenant that left three dead at Naval Air Station Pensacola last week, Reuters reports.

Where it stands: Grounding the Saudi students is said to be part of a "safety stand-down," according to a Navy spokesperson. The FBI says investigators are certain the shooter was the lone gunman and are working under the "presumption" that the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station was an "act of terrorism."

  • The grounding is affecting the Pensacola base as well as Naval Air Station Whiting Field and Naval Station Mayport, which are also in Florida.
  • It is unclear when Saudi students will be authorized to fly again, but classroom training is expected to resume shortly. Training for students from other countries has already resumed.

