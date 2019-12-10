Navy grounds about 300 Saudi aviation students after Pensacola base shooting

Approximately 300 Saudi military aviation students at three U.S. bases have been barred from flying in the wake of an attack by a Saudi Air Force lieutenant that left three dead at Naval Air Station Pensacola last week, Reuters reports.

Where it stands: Grounding the Saudi students is said to be part of a "safety stand-down," according to a Navy spokesperson. The FBI says investigators are certain the shooter was the lone gunman and are working under the "presumption" that the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station was an "act of terrorism."