Eleven people were shot in total, including two sheriff’s deputies who were first responders, according to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan.

The base, which remains closed and employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, is among the Navy's most historic — and is the home of the Blue Angels flight team.

What they're saying: President Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia's King Salman called him "to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends" of those killed and injured in the attack in Pensacola.

Trump said that Salman told him the shooter "in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people."

The big picture: Earlier this week, a separate shooting took place Wednesday on another Navy base when a U.S. sailor killed two civilian Defense Department employees at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Shipyard in Hawaii.

