Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco said in an updated prospectus Sunday that it's set an initial valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.71 trillion.

Why it matters: That would make the IPO potentially the world’s biggest, but it falls short of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's hopes of a $2 trillion valuation.

By the numbers: Aramco said it intends to raise up to 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) by selling 1.5% of its shares at 30-32 riyals ($8-$8.5).

What's next: Aramco is due to publish its final valuation on Dec. 5, per Bloomberg.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.