Saudi Arabian state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco said in an updated prospectus Sunday that it's set an initial valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.71 trillion.
Why it matters: That would make the IPO potentially the world’s biggest, but it falls short of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's hopes of a $2 trillion valuation.
By the numbers: Aramco said it intends to raise up to 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) by selling 1.5% of its shares at 30-32 riyals ($8-$8.5).
What's next: Aramco is due to publish its final valuation on Dec. 5, per Bloomberg.
Go deeper:
- How Saudi Aramco's IPO could stack up
- New Aramco IPO prospectus touts strengths amid investor questions
- How climate change concerns could affect Saudi Aramco's IPO
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.