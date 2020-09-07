40 mins ago - World

Saudi court sentences 8 for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

Photo: Mohammed Al-Shaikh/AFP via Getty Images

A Saudi court has sentenced eight nationals for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Monday, AP reports.

Why it matters: The trial has been widely criticized, including by an independent UN investigator. No senior official or anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The Saudi government has long maintained that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had no knowledge or involvement in the assassination, despite the CIA concluding last year that he gave the order.

The state of play: The names of those convicted have not been made public, per AP.

  • Five of the individuals were ordered to serve a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, one will serve 10 years, and two were ordered to serve seven years.

Background: Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018.

  • The official Saudi story changed several times in the aftermath of the murder, and the government has never offered a full accounting of how and why the crime was carried out, or who gave the order.

Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 27,147,626 — Total deaths: 889,456— Total recoveries: 18,155,187Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,277,994 — Total deaths: 188,942 — Total recoveries: 2,315,995 — Total tests: 82,838,081Map.
  3. Politics: Senate Republicans to vote on skinny bill amid stimulus deadlock
  4. States: New York's coronavirus infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  5. World: India's coronavirus cases surge to second highest in the world
  6. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed"  Former FDA chief: Don't expect widely-available coronavirus vaccine in 2020.
  7. Business: A new era of worker malaise.
Joann MullerCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

A new era of worker malaise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The collision of three unprecedented events — the pandemic, its economic toll and an uprising against racial injustice — is causing an extraordinary level of angst among workers.

Why it matters: High anxiety levels are touching employees in nearly every industry — as measured by the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index and other pollsand labor unrest could be bubbling beneath the surface.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 8 hours ago - Science

California hiker dies as record heat wave fuels massive wildfires

San Miguel County firefighters, Sept. 6. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County authorities announced Santa Monica Mountains trails will be closed this long weekend after a woman died hiking during California's record-breaking heat wave, as wildfires continue to ravage much of the state.

What's happening: Red flag warnings were issued across California, as scores of blazes burn nearly 2 million acres amid hot, dry conditions. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power to some 103,000 customers Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines."

