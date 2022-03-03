Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Newly released satellite imagery underscores the destruction Russia's invasion has wrought on several Ukraine as the war enters its second week.

The big picture: In the Maxar Technologies images from this week, buildings and factories in residential areas of several towns and cities appear to be leveled.

The images reveal long lines of Ukrainians waiting for food at grocery stores in Chernihiv and Kyiv on Monday. Border crossings also seem to be jammed at multiple entry points along the borders with Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Context: Heavy cloud cover has prevented the release of any newer satellite imagery over the past two days and most of the images were taken last Monday.

A destroyed factory building west of Chernihiv, Ukraine is shown in newly released satellite imagery. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Close up images of a destroyed military vehicles and houses in a residential area south of Antonov Airport. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Massive line of cars visible at Luzhanka immigration checkpoint along the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Satellite imagery shows a line of Ukrainian residents in line at a supermarket in Chernihiv. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Go deeper: The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis