Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Satellite images show new military bridge near Ukraine amid Russian buildup

Axios

A satellite image of a new pontoon bridge crossing the Pripyat River build by Russia and Belarus captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

A new military pontoon bridge has been established over the Pripyat River in Belarus, less than four miles from the Ukraine border, Maxar Technologies found, as satellite images this week continue to show heightened military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia.

Why it matters: The Biden administration told reporters last evening that it now believes Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

  • Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official said.
In photos:
An image of a field hospital built in Belarus captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
An image of Russian tents and artillery pieces stationed in Crimea captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
An image of troops and military equipment positioned near Kursk, Russia, captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies
An image of troops and military equipment in Crimea captured on Feb. 16. Satellite image: Maxar Technologies

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team Canada celebrates their win over Team USA in the women's ice hockey gold medal match on Day 13 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo" Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

🏒 Canada beats U.S. to win Winter Olympics gold

🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

📷 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 13 highlights

🤖 AI helps measure the jumps in Beijing

🥇 American women lead the way in Beijing

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Two sides gear up for tech antitrust showdown

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Progressive organizations are going big on anti-monopoly messaging as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce defends Big Tech.

Driving the news: As the Chamber launches attacks on antitrust moves against tech’s biggest firms, the group Fight Corporate Monopolies is launching a new “War Room” campaign Thursday, per an announcement shared exclusively with Axios.

3 hours ago - Technology

Bionic eye recipients left in the dark with obsolete tech

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A nightmare scenario: A cutting-edge, life-changing device embedded in your body fails and the company behind it is all but gone.

It happened to more than 350 people who are blind around the world who received artificial eyes only to be abandoned by the company that invented them, Second Sight Medical Products, the technology journal IEEE Spectrum writes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow