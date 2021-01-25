Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for governor of Arkansas

Sign up for our daily briefing
Sarah Huckabee Sanders at FOX News' studios in New York City in 2019. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will announce Monday that she's running for governor of Arkansas.
The big picture: Sanders was touted as a contender after it was announced she was leaving the Trump administration in June 2019. Then-President Trump tweeted he hoped she would run for governor, adding "she would be fantastic." Sanders is "seen as leader in the polls" in the Republican state, notes the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey, who first reported the news.