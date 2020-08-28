1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanjay Gupta: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said Friday that some attendees at President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention are likely to contract the coronavirus due to the event's lack of social distancing.

The state of play: The event on the White House's South Lawn saw more than 1,000 attendees in close proximity. Most did not wear masks and were seated inches apart.

What he's saying: "It's really frustrating. It's mind-boggling, and I think it shows that there's certain segments of the population still have not learned or are not paying attention to what this virus is. The virus is the constant. It is not changed over the last several months. It is still a very contagious virus, it is still very much circulating," Gupta said.

  • "There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night, and there will be people who will spread it, and possibly require hospitalization, may even die as a result of that event last night."

The big picture: Trump's speech also painted a rosier picture of the U.S. coronavirus response, and made bolder predictions, than the facts fully support, per Axios' Sam Baker.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend.

Why it matters: The standard caveats still apply — progress can always fall apart, the U.S. is climbing down from a very high number of cases, and this is far from over. But this is undeniably good news. Things are getting better, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 24,492,452 — Total deaths: 832,433 — Total recoveries: 16,028,948Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,869,877 — Total deaths: 180,857 — Total recoveries: 2,101,326 — Total tests: 75,301,306Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality — Ivanka Trump says she's seen "the pain" in father's eyes during COVID briefings.
  4. Education: Community colleges struggle with hands-on classes.
  5. Business: Stock buybacks stage a comeback, a sign that swaths of corporate America feel confident enough to return to some sense of normalcy.
Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump admin to buy 150 million rapid COVID-19 tests from Abbott

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump on Aug. 27. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to purchase 150 million rapid coronavirus tests from Abbott Laboratories, the White House announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Abbott said Wednesday it plans to make 50 million of the $5 coronavirus tests by the start of October. COVID-19 testing, which is essential to tracking the spread of the virus, declined across the U.S. this month.