Over 1,000 guests pack into White South Lawn for RNC

Protesters gathered in Black Lives Matter plaza and people attending Trump's acceptance speech in Washington D.C. on Aug. 27. Photos: Left, Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images; right, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will officially accept the Republican nomination for president before a crowd of more than 1,000 people on the White House South Lawn Thursday night. Meanwhile, demonstrators gathered outside in Lafayette Park to protest his administration.

Why it matters: The president's re-election campaign and the Republican National Convention have essentially transformed the South Lawn of the White House into a political stage.

Between the lines, via Axios' Margaret Talev: By packing in an audience of more than 1,000 guests, inches not feet apart, most without masks, the president is portraying an image of the U.S. with the pandemic under control and moving past it — when that’s not what the statistics show or public health officials are advising at all.

Guests gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for Trump's speech. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Protestors rallying in Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
People waving "Black Lives Matter" flags at Black Lives Matter plaza. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

In photos: Historic California wildfires ravage over 1 million acres

Firefighters monitor a backfire as they work the Walbridge fire in Armstrong Redwoods State Reserve protecting the heritage trees in Guerneville, Calif. on Aug. 25. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency in California Wednesday, as hundreds of fires raze over 1.4 million acres in a natural disaster that's seen over 100,000 people placed on evacuation orders.

The big picture: At least seven deaths have been reported and dozens of properties razed amid dismal air quality. The fires have brought another crisis to a state reporting the most coronavirus infections in the country.

In photos: Sports grind to a halt as players protest Jacob Blake shooting

After the WNBA announcement of the postponed games for the evening, the Washington Mystics in Palmetto, Florida, each wear white T-shirts with seven bullets on the back protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.

The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants game was also postponed.

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

