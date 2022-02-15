Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Driving the news: Families of five adults and four children killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School sued the gunmaker nearly eight years ago for its marketing practices, claiming that Remington "recklessly marketed a military-grade gun to civilians."

"The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties," according to the court filing.

The big picture: Remington, which has since filed for bankruptcy, argued that it manufactured a legal firearm and that the gunman, not the manufacturer, is responsible for the shooting.

A Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle was used in the December 2012 killings of 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about the settlement.