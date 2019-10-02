Sanders' last public questions before his procedure

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Just before his medical procedure, Bernie Sanders told supporters at a Muslims for Bernie event that whoever the Democratic nominee is, every candidate — including himself if he doesn't come out on top — "will support the winner and do everything that we can" to defeat Donald Trump.

Why it matters: Sanders' statements on the future of the race will get more scrutiny now that he's been sidelined by his procedure. He was hospitalized after the event with a blocked artery, had 2 stents put in and has canceled all events until further notice.