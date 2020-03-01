1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders insists Democrats will unite around eventual nominee

Ursula Perano

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday dismissed claims from some Democrats that it would be difficult to unite the party around him, insisting on ABC's "This Week" that the "threat" that President Trump poses will rally Democratic voters and leaders to support the eventual nominee.

What he's saying: "At the end of the day, I have known Joe Biden for a very long time. He is a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there. We are going to come together and President Obama in my view — he has said this — will play a leading role in helping whoever the Democratic nominee is."

Why it matters: Establishment Democrats have been sounding the alarm over nominating a democratic socialist, believing that Sanders will lose to President Trump in the general election and damage down-ballot candidates for House and Senate.

  • Sanders supporters, many of whom adopted the mantra "Bernie or bust" in 2016, are also the least likely of any candidate's base to say they'll support the eventual Democratic nominee if it isn't Sanders, according to polling.
  • Trump has been stoking these flames as well, persistently tweeting about whether the Democratic Party will "steal" the nomination from Sanders. Trump advisers told Axios they want to promote the rise of Sanders, believing he will be an easy candidate to defeat.

The big picture: While Sanders still leads the pack as the Democratic front-runner heading into Super Tuesday, Joe Biden's sweeping victory in South Carolina Saturday night could give him a much-needed boost of momentum.

Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders is now the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his opponents are ready to try to knock him down at tonight's debate in Charleston, South Carolina — especially Michael Bloomberg, who was the punching bag at the Las Vegas debate.

Why it matters: This is the last debate before Super Tuesday, when Sanders is expected to win California and Texas and could secure an insurmountable lead for the Democratic nomination. That's a direct threat to the entire field, but especially to Bloomberg, who skipped the early states to focus on the March 3 contests.

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Data: Real Clear Politics average; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the New Hampshire Democratic primary, according to NBC News, ABC News and Decision Desk HQ.

State of play: Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg narrowly trails Sanders, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar in 3rd.

Zachary Basu

4 takeaways from the South Carolina debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, right, makes a point during Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders listens. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The 10th Democratic debate was billed as the most consequential of the primary thus far, but Tuesday night's high-stakes affair was at times awkward and unfocused as moderators struggled to rein in candidates desperate to make one last splash before Saturday's primary in South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

The big picture: After cementing himself as the Democratic favorite with a sweeping win in Nevada, Sen. Bernie Sanders came under fire as the front-runner for the first time on the debate stage. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who will be on the ballot for the first time next Tuesday, was a progressive foil once again, but he appeared more prepared after taking a drubbing at the Nevada debate.

