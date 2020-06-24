14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Gene regulation startup raises $700 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sana Biotechnology, a Seattle gene regulation startup led by several co-founders of Juno Therapeutics, announced that it raised $700 million in first-round funding.

Why it matters: Juno followed a similar funding strategy, snaring a massive Series A round from some of the same backers, before quickly going public and then being acquired for $9 billion by Celgene.

  • Investors include Arch Venture Partners, Flagship Pioneering, CPPIB, Baillie Gifford, F-Prime Capital, Alaska Permanent Fund, PSP Investment Board, Bezos Expeditions, GV, Omega Funds, and Altitude Life Science Ventures.
  • Flashback: We scooped in early 2019 that Sana was raising a massive Series A round, and that it already had Arch, Flagship and F-Prime signed up.

The bottom line: "The goal is to genetically modify and differentiate stem cells to create cell therapies that are cloaked from the immune system. ... It plans to harness these resources to create off-the-shelf cell therapies capable of treating a range of diseases. To achieve that goal, Sana will need to find ways to stop the immune system from rejecting the cells as non-self." — Ben Adams, FierceBiotech

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday that the federal judge overseeing the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn must accept the Justice Department's request to drop charges.

Why it matters: It could mark the end of a long-running legal fight that began with Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the Trump administration's transition into office.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Whistleblower: Barr directed faulty antitrust reviews of marijuana mergers

Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

A career Justice Department official named John Elias today will testify that Attorney General William Barr directed improper antitrust reviews of marijuana industry mergers, because of his personal animus toward cannabis.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time that President Trump's DOJ has been accused of letting bias drive antitrust decisions. But it's the first time that a DOJ attorney is the one making the allegations, and it could have consequences for antitrust investigations into other industries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow