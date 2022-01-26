Sign up for our daily briefing

San José set to become 1st city in U.S. to require gun liability insurance

Rebecca Falconer

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a 2020 news conference in Sunnyvale, California. Photo: Beth LaBerge/KQED via AP, Pool, File

The San José City Council voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay an annual $25 fee for each weapon they have.

Why it matters: The city in Silicon Valley, California, is the first in the U.S. to vote in favor of adopting a law "requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their firearms, and use fees paid by gun owners to invest in evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun harm," per a statement from San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

What they're saying: "While the Second Amendment protects every citizen's right to own a gun, it does not require taxpayers to subsidize that right," Liccardo said in a statement ahead of the vote.

What to watch: Gun rights groups have vowed to challenge the measure.

  • "[O]ur message is clear and simple: see you in court," said Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights and executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, to CNN.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Report: LGBTQ+ Afghans' lives "dramatically worsened" under Taliban rule

Taliban fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier this month. Photo: Mohd Rasfan/AFP via Getty Images

LGBTQ+ Afghans have been threatened, attacked and "faced an increasingly desperate situation and grave threats to their safety" since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, per a report published Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We spoke with LGBT Afghans who have survived gang rape, mob attacks, or have been hunted by their own family members who joined the Taliban, and they have no hope that state institutions will protect them," per a statement from study co-author J. Lester Feder.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

Canadian Indigenous group finds 93 suspected unmarked graves

A makeshift memorial honoring the 215 children whose remains were found in a mass grave in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, last May. Photo: Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images

Indigenous leaders in Canada's western province of British Columbia said Tuesday they believe they've found 93 unmarked graves near a former boarding school.

The big picture: Hundreds of mass graves have been found at the grounds of former residential schools for Indigenous children since last May, when the remains of 215 children were uncovered at one such site in B.C.

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

Coast Guard searches for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

A U.S. Coast Guard ship leaving its base in Miami Beach, Florida, in July. Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching into the night for 39 people whose boat sank off Florida's coast over the weekend after traveling from the Bahamas.

The big picture: A "good Samaritan" contacted the Coast Guard about 8 a.m. Tuesday to say they "rescued a man clinging to a capsized vessel" 45 miles east of Fort Pierce, per a tweet from the agency, which noted it was dealing with "a suspected human smuggling venture."

