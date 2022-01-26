Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
San José Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a 2020 news conference in Sunnyvale, California. Photo: Beth LaBerge/KQED via AP, Pool, File
The San José City Council voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay an annual $25 fee for each weapon they have.
Why it matters: The city in Silicon Valley, California, is the first in the U.S. to vote in favor of adopting a law "requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their firearms, and use fees paid by gun owners to invest in evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun harm," per a statement from San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.
- The counci approved a draft of the ordinance last year following a mass shooting at a transit station in the city.
What they're saying: "While the Second Amendment protects every citizen's right to own a gun, it does not require taxpayers to subsidize that right," Liccardo said in a statement ahead of the vote.
What to watch: Gun rights groups have vowed to challenge the measure.
- "[O]ur message is clear and simple: see you in court," said Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights and executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, to CNN.