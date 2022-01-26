The San José City Council voted Tuesday night to require gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay an annual $25 fee for each weapon they have.

Why it matters: The city in Silicon Valley, California, is the first in the U.S. to vote in favor of adopting a law "requiring gun owners to have insurance coverage for their firearms, and use fees paid by gun owners to invest in evidence-based initiatives to reduce gun harm," per a statement from San José Mayor Sam Liccardo.

What they're saying: "While the Second Amendment protects every citizen's right to own a gun, it does not require taxpayers to subsidize that right," Liccardo said in a statement ahead of the vote.

What to watch: Gun rights groups have vowed to challenge the measure.