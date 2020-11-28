Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Surge in coronavirus cases forces San Francisco to impose curfew

Health care workers at a testing site in San Francisco on Nov. 21. Photo: Jessica Christian/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

San Francisco will begin imposing a curfew Monday night after California moved the city to the state's most restrictive "purple" tier due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Saturday.

Driving the news: Breed said the city is currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November. The mayor added that the city recorded 768 cases during the week of Nov. 16.

What they're saying: "As cases continue to climb throughout California and the rest of the country, this advisory is even more important to follow," Breed tweeted.

  • "I don't know how to be more clear — this is the most dangerous time we've faced during this pandemic. Do not travel or gather with others," she added.
  • "We all need to do our part, now more than ever, to stop the spread of COVID-19. That means doubling down on the things we've all been doing: wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others, not gathering with people outside your household, and washing your hands frequently."

The big picture: Starting 12 p.m. PST Sunday, gyms, museums movie theaters and places of worship in the city must also suspend indoor activities, while retail stores must reduce capacity to 25%.

  • Schools that are already open for in-person learning may continue and those that haven't opened have to receive a waiver for in-person instruction.
  • The city will impose a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until Dec. 21.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings

Cars waiting in line at a COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County health officials announced a new three-week stay-at-home order on Friday, urging residents not to gather with people beyond their immediate household starting Monday.

The state of play: The new "safer-at-home" order comes as the county — the most populous in the U.S. — confirmed 24 new deaths and 4,544 COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average of 4,751 new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow