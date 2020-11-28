Surge in coronavirus cases forces San Francisco to impose curfew

San Francisco will begin imposing a curfew Monday night after California moved the city to the state's most restrictive "purple" tier due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor London Breed announced on Twitter Saturday.

Driving the news: Breed said the city is currently averaging 118 new cases per day compared to 73 per day in the first week of November. The mayor added that the city recorded 768 cases during the week of Nov. 16.

What they're saying: "As cases continue to climb throughout California and the rest of the country, this advisory is even more important to follow," Breed tweeted.

"I don't know how to be more clear — this is the most dangerous time we've faced during this pandemic. Do not travel or gather with others," she added.

"We all need to do our part, now more than ever, to stop the spread of COVID-19. That means doubling down on the things we've all been doing: wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others, not gathering with people outside your household, and washing your hands frequently."

The big picture: Starting 12 p.m. PST Sunday, gyms, museums movie theaters and places of worship in the city must also suspend indoor activities, while retail stores must reduce capacity to 25%.