Skip to main content
11 mins ago - Health

San Francisco's BART reinstates mask mandate

Erin Doherty
A commuter boards a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train in the New Montgomery station in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, March 4, 2022.
A commuter boards a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train in the New Montgomery station in San Francisco. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The San Francisco Bay Area’s largest transit system will now require masks until at least July 18, the SFGate reports.

The big picture: The move comes after a federal judge in Florida earlier this month struck down the mask mandate on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.

Driving the news: The Board of Directors for San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system voted unanimously Wednesday to reinstate the mask requirement.

  • "COVID cases are rising and we must keep riders safe, especially folks with health conditions, immunocompromised and kids not yet eligible to get vaccinated," BART board President Rebecca Saltzman wrote, per SF Gate.

Go deeper ... TSA stops enforcing traveler mask mandate

Go deeper