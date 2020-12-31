San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon took over to direct the team in Wednesday night's NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers after Gregg Popovich was ejected with less than four remaining in the second quarter.

Why it matters: She's the first woman to serve as head coach during a regular-season NBA game. The former WNBA star player has been coaching with the Spurs since 2014, when she became the first female full-time assistant coach on a major U.S. pro-sports team. Hammon also coached the Spurs in their July exhibition game loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

