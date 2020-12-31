Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes first woman to direct NBA team

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon with the Spurs' Quinndary Weatherspoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in August. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs' Becky Hammon took over to direct the team in Wednesday night's NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers after Gregg Popovich was ejected with less than four remaining in the second quarter.

Why it matters: She's the first woman to serve as head coach during a regular-season NBA game. The former WNBA star player has been coaching with the Spurs since 2014, when she became the first female full-time assistant coach on a major U.S. pro-sports team. Hammon also coached the Spurs in their July exhibition game loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Zachary Basu
Updated 42 mins ago - World

Post-Brexit trade deal with EU signed into U.K. law

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. Photo via Downing Street

The historic post-Brexit trade deal reached between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union was signed into U.K. law by the nation's queen on Thursday morning.

Why it matters: Now Queen Elizabeth II has given official Royal Assent to the bill overwhelmingly backed by parliament, the law will come into effect at 11pm Thursday U.K. time when the Brexit transition period officially ends.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: McConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase — Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. — Fauci says vaccine numbers below target set for end of December.
  4. Sports: Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected.
  5. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intel on Chinese bounties

Trump speaks during a press conference on China in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is declassifying as-yet uncorroborated intelligence, recently briefed to President Trump, that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers, two senior administration officials tell Axios.

The big picture: The disclosure of this unconfirmed intelligence comes 21 days before the end of Trump's presidency, after he has vowed to ratchet up pressure on China, and months after news reports indicated that the Russians had secretly offered bounties for Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

