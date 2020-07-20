23 mins ago - Technology

Samsung promises a slate of new mobile devices

Ina Fried, author of Login

Customers at a Samsung store in Kolkata, India. Photo: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Samsung said Monday it plans to debut five new devices at its Unpacked event next month.

Why it matters: Samsung remains the main rival to Apple in the high end of the mobile market, but the pandemic may leave fewer people with either the budget or the appetite for a fancy new mobile device.

Between the lines: Roh acknowledges the market has changed, but plays up the value of mobile devices during the pandemic, pointing to technology's role in distance learning, entertainment and fitness at home.

"I consider this new era as the ‘Next Normal’ and technology — especially mobile technology — has a critical role in it. As leaders of the tech industry, we have a special responsibility — and now a true sense of urgency — to help society continue to move forward."
— T.M. Roh

Our thought bubble: Technology is playing a critical part in keeping society moving during the pandemic. But in many developed markets, users' focus right now is on tablets and PCs more than smartphones — a big shift from the last 15 years, when mobile technology has had the most transformative effects.

Yes, but: For billions of people around the world — and a not insignificant number of Americans — the smartphone remains the only computing device they own. Most of them won't be able to afford the high-end devices Samsung is expected to talk about next month.

Dave Lawler
14 mins ago - Health

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in the Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

Dion Rabouin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic activism of the civil rights movement

Screenshot of a tweet from Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice King showing a photo of C.T. Vivian, Joseph E. Lowery, John Lewis and Andrew Young.

With the deaths of Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees John Lewis and Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian on Friday following the death of honoree Joseph E. Lowery in March, the world has lost three vanguard leaders who conceived and led a revolutionary movement that changed the U.S. forever.

Why it matters: As fewer of these men remain to tell the story of how they engineered the civil rights movement, it's important to remember the economic and strategic vision that fueled it.

Kendall Baker
3 hours ago - Sports

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

When the pandemic arrived and upended the world, the NFL was the only major American sports league with the luxury of time.

The big picture: The clock has now run out and on the eve of training camp, it's still remarkably unclear what the preseason and regular season will look like, particularly in regards to health and safety.

