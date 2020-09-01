Updated 19 mins ago - World

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee indicted on stock manipulation charges

Samsung's Jay Y. Lee during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: Bloomberg/SeongJoon Cho/Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was indicted by South Korean prosecutors Tuesday on charges including stock manipulation and breach of trust, per Reuters.

Details: The 52-year-old's indictment is connected to a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates. An independent panel had earlier recommended against indicting him.

  • "The new indictment is related and centers on whether Lee and Samsung used illegal means to help him take control of the group founded by his grandfather," Bloomberg notes.

Of note: The Samsung heir is "separately accused of giving horses" to former president Park Geun-hye over the action, Reuters reports. Park was impeached and removed from office in 2017 after being arrested on corruption charges.

The big picture: Lee was sentenced to five years in prison in South Korea in 2017 after being found guilty of bribery, embezzlement and perjury. However, he was freed after serving one year when a court suspended his sentence. The country's Supreme Court last year overturned that ruling and ordered a retrial.

Flashback: Samsung heir found guilty of bribery, embezzlement

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Black Lives Matter is "discriminatory" and "bad for Black people"

President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump again denounced Black Lives Matter as a "Marxist organization" and said it was "discriminatory" during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night.

What he's saying: "The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'That’s a terrible name.' It's so discriminatory," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "It's bad for Black people. It's bad for everybody."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 25,484,767 — Total deaths: 850,535— Total recoveries: 16,819,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 6,030,587 — Total deaths: 183,597 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: White House coronavirus task force reports contradict public statements by Trump officials.
  4. World: Peru now has world's highest coronavirus death rate
  5. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  6. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  7. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Naomi Osaka wears Breonna Taylor mask at U.S. Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday night after wearing a face covering bearing the name "Breonna Taylor" during her win over fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi that she plans to wear more masks with other names during the U.S. Open this tournament.

What she's saying: "I have seven," Osaka said after the match. "It's quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names. So hopefully I’ll get to the final and you can see all of them."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow