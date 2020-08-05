Samsung debuts Note 20, new foldable smartphone

Samsung unveiled its crop of new mobile devices Wednesday, including two versions of the Note 20 smartphone, an updated foldable device, two tablets and a watch.

Why it matters: The new devices aim to give Samsung an early start in the second half of the year, with products aimed at parents buying fresh gear for the back-to-(home)school season.

Details:

The Note 20 Ultra, which starts at $1,299, is Samsung's most powerful smartphone, featuring a 6.9-inch display, a new laser autofocus sensor, and support for both 5G wireless networks and ultra-wideband technology for easier sharing to nearby devices.

The standard Note 20 starts at $999 and has a 6.7-inch display. It has lower-resolution wide-angle and telephoto lenses than the Ultra version.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets aim to take on the iPad Pro at the high end of the tablet market. A 5G-equipped version is coming to AT&T this fall.

Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes and in both Bluetooth-only and cellular options, with prices ranging from $399 to $479, depending on options.

Galaxy Buds Live are bean-shaped wireless earbuds that come in colors to match the new Galaxy Note devices and are priced at $169.

What's next: Preorders for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra begin Aug. 6, with the devices available starting Aug. 21. Samsung and the major U.S. wireless carriers are having a variety of promotions, including a buy one, get one deal from Verizon and AT&T's offer of up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Note with a qualifying trade-in and 30-month commitment.