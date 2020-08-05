1 hour ago - Technology

Samsung debuts Note 20, new foldable smartphone

Ina Fried, author of Login

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Photo: Samsung

Samsung unveiled its crop of new mobile devices Wednesday, including two versions of the Note 20 smartphone, an updated foldable device, two tablets and a watch.

Why it matters: The new devices aim to give Samsung an early start in the second half of the year, with products aimed at parents buying fresh gear for the back-to-(home)school season.

Details:

  • The Note 20 Ultra, which starts at $1,299, is Samsung's most powerful smartphone, featuring a 6.9-inch display, a new laser autofocus sensor, and support for both 5G wireless networks and ultra-wideband technology for easier sharing to nearby devices.
  • The standard Note 20 starts at $999 and has a 6.7-inch display. It has lower-resolution wide-angle and telephoto lenses than the Ultra version.
  • The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets aim to take on the iPad Pro at the high end of the tablet market. A 5G-equipped version is coming to AT&T this fall.
  • Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes and in both Bluetooth-only and cellular options, with prices ranging from $399 to $479, depending on options.
  • Galaxy Buds Live are bean-shaped wireless earbuds that come in colors to match the new Galaxy Note devices and are priced at $169.

What's next: Preorders for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra begin Aug. 6, with the devices available starting Aug. 21. Samsung and the major U.S. wireless carriers are having a variety of promotions, including a buy one, get one deal from Verizon and AT&T's offer of up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Note with a qualifying trade-in and 30-month commitment.

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

When U.S. politicians exploit foreign disinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. political actors will keep weaponizing the impact of widespread foreign disinformation campaigns on American elections, making these operations that much more effective and attractive to Russia, China, Iran or other countries backing them.

Why it matters: Hostile powers’ disinformation campaigns aim to destabilize the U.S., and each time a domestic politician embraces them, it demonstrates that they work.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden will no longer travel to Milwaukee for Democratic convention

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Joe Biden will no longer be traveling to Milwaukee the week of Aug. 17 to accept his nomination in person at the Democratic National Convention due to COVID-19 concerns, the DNC announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: No planned speakers will travel to Milwaukee, meaning that the convention will be entirely virtual — unlike the hybrid event that the party had previously been planning. Biden will accept the nomination from his home state of Delaware.

