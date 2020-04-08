Samsung adds 5G to mid-range phones

Samsung is announcing a host of new smartphones in its mid-tier "A" series, including two models that support 5G cellular networks.

Why it matters: Adding 5G into mid-tier devices ensures that more people who buy a new smartphone this year will be ready to access such networks. As we reported in yesterday's Login, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile say they are moving full speed ahead on 5G deployment.

Specifically, Samsung is introducing:

The Galaxy A01, which starts at $110 and comes with dual rear cameras and a 5.7-inch display.

The Galaxy A11, which starts at $180 and has a triple lens and 6.4-inch display.

The Galaxy A21, which starts at $250 and has a quad rear camera and a 6.5-inch display.

The Galaxy A51, which starts at $400, has a fingerprint reader, quad-rear camera and a higher-end 6.5-inch super-AMOLED display. A 5G-capable model will sell for $100 more.

The Galaxy A71, which only comes in a 5G model, starts at $600 and packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display and a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel main camera.

Details: Verizon will be the first to launch the A51 and A01 on Thursday, with Sprint to follow with the A51 on Friday. The models will be available online from Samsung itself and from retailers and carriers, as well as for in-store pickup, where available.

The 5G models will be coming to the U.S. this summer, Samsung said.

The big picture: The Galaxy A-Series has been a mainstream part of Samsung's global phone lineup, but in the U.S. the focus has been largely on the high-end Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines.

Yes, but: It remains unclear how many people actually want to buy a new smartphone this year, and whether more affordable mid-tier models can gain share.