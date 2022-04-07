SamCart, a sales platform aimed at content creators, unveiled an $82 million round of funding as the company seeks to expand its business.

Eldridge led the round, while other investors including TTV Capital, Fin VC, the George Kaiser Foundation, and eGateway Capital also joined.

Why it matters: SamCart bills itself as an "e-commerce platform for creators," but it's gearing up to resemble more of a fintech.

"Revenue is largely subscription[-based] right now, but we're getting more and more into payments," CEO Brian Moran tells Axios.

"We're going to be putting a lot more effort into it after this round... it's turned into a huge focus of ours," he said.

Context: The so-called creator economy boomed amid the pandemic as individuals — bored from lockdowns or hustling to find a second source of income — turned into single-person businesses.

