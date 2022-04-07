Scoop: Creator-focused SamCart raises $82 million
SamCart, a sales platform aimed at content creators, unveiled an $82 million round of funding as the company seeks to expand its business.
- Eldridge led the round, while other investors including TTV Capital, Fin VC, the George Kaiser Foundation, and eGateway Capital also joined.
Why it matters: SamCart bills itself as an "e-commerce platform for creators," but it's gearing up to resemble more of a fintech.
- "Revenue is largely subscription[-based] right now, but we're getting more and more into payments," CEO Brian Moran tells Axios.
- "We're going to be putting a lot more effort into it after this round... it's turned into a huge focus of ours," he said.
Context: The so-called creator economy boomed amid the pandemic as individuals — bored from lockdowns or hustling to find a second source of income — turned into single-person businesses.
To read more about this deal, sign up for Axios Pro's daily Fintech Deals newsletter. Subscribe here.