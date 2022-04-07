SamCart, a sales platform aimed at content creators, unveiled an $82 million round of funding as the company seeks to expand its business.

Eldridge led the round, while other investors including TTV Capital, Fin VC, the George Kaiser Foundation, and eGateway Capital also joined.

Why it matters: SamCart bills itself as an "e-commerce platform for creators," but it's gearing up to look more and more like a fintech.

"Revenue is largely subscription[-based] right now, but we're getting more and more into payments," CEO Brian Moran tells Axios exclusively.

"We're going to be putting a lot more effort into it after this round... it's turned into a huge focus of ours," he said.

Context: The so-called creator economy boomed amid the pandemic as individuals — bored from lockdowns or hustling to find a second source of income — turned into single-person businesses.

As a result, a whole new host of consumer-like startups have popped up seeking to make businesses of one feel like they have the support of a larger team.

Found, a banking startup for so called "solopreneurs," raised $60 million. LTK, a marketplace for advertisers to match with influencers, gained a $2 billion valuation last year.

Yes, but: Pandemic-fueled trends have slowed more recently and competition from incumbents like Shopify has increased.

Moran says, at least for now, his company has not seen a slowdown and is still in high-growth mode, with plans to go from 95 heads to 200 by the end of the year.

How it works: SamCart's allows creators to build point-of-sale webpages to more effectively sell their goods and services via for example cross-selling and upselling.

While the company allows its solopreneurs to sell any kind of goods, its users skews toward digital products, with SamCart offering specialized templates for online courses and eBooks.

What's next: Last year, payments totaled about 14.5% of the company's revenue mix. This year, it's projecting 26.6%.