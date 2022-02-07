New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was charged and arrested Sunday for allegedly beating a person in a Las Vegas nightclub the night before, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The big picture: Kamara was taken into custody after playing in the Pro Bowl on Sunday and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained overnight.

His bail was set at $5,000 and a court hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, according to AP.

The big picture: Las Vegas police said they were dispatched to a hospital where a person had reported a battery around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, and detectives later identified Kamara as the suspect.