59 mins ago - Science

Huge Saharan dust plume smothers the Caribbean as it nears the U.S.

A vast cloud of Sahara dust blanketing Havana, Cuba, as people fish on Wednesday. Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

A giant, dense plume of Saharan dust is shrouding much of the Caribbean as it heads westward toward Central America and the southern U.S. this week.

Why it matters: The dust cloud blanketing Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Hispaniola, and eastern Cuba on Tuesday prompted authorities to issue health warnings across the region as air quality plummeted to unhealthy levels, per Reuters.

  • Pablo Méndez Lázaro, from the University of Puerto Rico's School of Public Health, told AP, "This is the most significant event in the past 50 years. Conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands."
  • Aallergist and American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology president J. Allen Meadows said in a statement on Tuesday that dust storms and air pollution "can make asthma symptoms worse and make breathing more difficult."

The big picture: Per the NOAA, the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) is a mass of "very dry, dusty air" that forms over the Sahara Desert in northern Africa.

  • SAL outbreaks usually occupy a two- to 2.5-mile-thick layer of the atmosphere with the base starting about one mile above the surface. It reduced visibility in some areas to five miles when it reached the eastern Caribbean over the weekend, per a NOAA statement.
  • "The main impacts of the Saharan dust are a whitening of the sky during daylight hours, redder sunsets, and decreased air quality," NOAA said in a statement on Tuesday.

What to expect The Saharan dust layer is due to hit the Florida Peninsula and Gulf Coast "in the coming days," according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

  • In a statement posted to Twitter, Sonoma Tech meteorologist Jeff Beamish pointed to modeling showing SAL impacts for Texas and Louisiana by Thursday, "potentially spreading" into the central and eastern US by Saturday.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 9,407,078 — Total deaths: 482,162 — Total recoveries — 4,729,423Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,380,490 — Total deaths: 121,969 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. States: West Virginia governor pushed out top health official after questioning coronavirus data Houston hospitals near capacityN.C. governor issues statewide order on face coverings.
  4. 2020: DNC outlines coronavirus-adjusted plans for August convention.
  5. Public health: The U.S. divide on coronavirus masksThe pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism — 65% of Americans would rather return to lockdown if cases spike.
  6. Business: A $5 million prize for putting people back to work.
  7. Travel: One-third of group of spring breakers on Mexico trip contracted coronavirus.
  8. 1 🏰 thing: Disneyland stalls July 17 reopening.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tuesday night's primary tides show cracks in the system

Voting in Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There are plenty of votes left to be counted, but a few trend lines from Tuesday's primary elections are worthy of your time:

  1. The AOC-backed Justice Democrats showed considerable strength.
  2. President Trump's endorsement wasn't worth its weight in gold.
  3. The absentee balloting process will require a reset in expectations.
  4. America needs young people to step up as polling workers.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow