Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for equality "brick by brick, case by case"

Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of female lawmakers flanked the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket as she was carried down the Capitol steps today after lying in state in Sanctuary Hall.

What they're saying: Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt eulogized Ginsburg as a lawyer who "won equality for women and men — not in one swift victory but brick by brick, case by case, through meticulous careful lawyering."

Why it matters: Women are underrepresented in positions of power in U.S. politics.

  • Ginsburg was the first woman and first Jewish American to lie in state at the Capitol.
  • That list includes 31 known others — plus unknown soldiers from WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
  • Rosa Parks lay in honor — a distinction for private citizens — after her death in 2005. Billy Graham received similar treatment after he died in 2018.
Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Joe Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during Ginsburg's Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1993, was in attendance, as was Sen. Kamala Harris.

Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

Highlights from the service, per the N.Y. Times.

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “It is with profound sorrow and deep sympathy to the Ginsburg family that I have the high honor to welcome Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in the Capitol of the United States. ... She does so on a catafalque built for Abraham Lincoln."
  • Ginsburg's longtime trainer Bryant Johnson did 3 pushups in her honor.
  • American opera singer Denyce Graves performed the spiritual “Deep River” and Gene Scheer’s “American Anthem," the N.Y. Times notes.

Trump booed at Supreme Court as he pays respects to RBG

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and were met by boos and chants of "vote him out" from the assembled crowd.

Why it matters: It marks a rare occasion where Trump has been forced to publicly face a hostile crowd. The president has been moving quickly to narrow down his pick to replace Ginsburg on the court, and his short list includes two women who are federal appeals court judges.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 32,381,243 — Total deaths: 985,104 — Total recoveries: 22,285,437Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m ET: 7,015,242 — Total deaths: 203,329 — Total recoveries: 2,710,183 — Total tests: 98,481,026Map.
  3. States: "We’re not closing anything going forward": Florida fully lifts COVID restaurant restrictions — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Young people accounted for 20% of cases this summer.
  5. Business: Coronavirus has made airports happier places The expiration of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance looms.
  6. Education: Where bringing students back to school is most risky.
White House pushes to uphold TikTok ban

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday filed legal opposition to TikTok's request to delay a ban on downloading the app, with a federal judge in Washington scheduling a hearing on the request for Sunday morning.

Why it matters: The White House could have simply postponed the ban on its own for another week or two, as it did last Friday. This move suggests it's seeking to use the ban as leverage in ongoing negotiations.

