First look: Nina Totenberg on RBG

Mike Allen
Mike Allen, author of AM

Cover: Simon & Schuster

Nina Totenberg, NPR's legendary Supreme Court whisperer, will be out Sept. 13 with "Dinners with Ruth," a memoir of her nearly 50-year friendship with the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why it matters: The book is described as "an intimate memoir of the power of friendships as women began to pry open career doors and transform the workplace."

The backstory: In 1971, four years before Nina Totenberg was hired at NPR, and 20+ years before Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court, Simon & Schuster says, "Nina called Ruth."

  • "A reporter for The National Observer, Nina was curious about Ruth’s legal brief, asking the Supreme Court to do something revolutionary: declare a law that discriminated 'on the basis of sex' to be unconstitutional."
  • "In a time when women were fired for becoming pregnant, often could not apply for credit cards or get a mortgage in their own names, Ruth patiently explained her argument. That call launched [their] friendship."

Totenberg, represented by Robert Barnett, also weaves together portraits of cherished NPR colleagues Cokie Roberts and Linda Wertheimer + her friendships with multiple justices, including Lewis Powell, William Brennan and Antonin Scalia.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 mins ago - World

Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.

The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerZachary Basu
32 mins ago - Technology

The TikTok war

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alexandra Stanescu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Videos of Russian troops massing on Ukraine's borders are being widely disseminated on TikTok, giving the world an unprecedented view of what's happening on the ground ahead of a potential war.

The big picture: The world has moved away from a top-down view in which the public learned about major military movements only through big media outlets and governments. The troop buildup around Ukraine is there for everyone to see.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
44 mins ago - World

Russia says it's pulling back some troops from Ukraine border

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on Feb. 4. Photo: Wan Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

Some Russian troops near Ukraine's border are returning to their bases after completing missions, but other large-scale drills remain ongoing, Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be willing to de-escalate the crisis, but the threat of war isn't over yet, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow