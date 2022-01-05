Sign up for our daily briefing

"Avengers: Endgame" directors sell studio stake for $400 million

Kerry Flynn

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

AGBO, the production company co-founded by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo, on Wednesday said it sold a minority stake to Tokyo-based video game company Nexon.

Why it matters: This the latest in a series of investments in high-profile production companies, spurred on by the global rise of streaming.

  • This particular move links a game maker with a film production studio which both could benefit from shared intellectual property, as in making games out of films and vice versa.
  • Candle Media, a Blackstone-backed company led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, has bought several studios, including Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Moonbug Entertainment, and Faraway Road Productions.
  • Most recently, Candle Media announced a minority stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc.
  • Last year, LeBron James' media company SpringHill sold a minority stake to a group of investors, including Epic Games.

By the numbers: Nexon will acquire at least 38% of AGBO for $400 million, valuing the production company at $1.1 billion, the companies said.

  • The deal also allows AGBO to ask for an additional $100 million in the first half of this year.
  • Nexon becomes AGBO's largest individual shareholder and grants it two board seats. The Russos and the rest of AGBO management will retain creative control.
  • In a statement, the Russos spoke of the opportunities with this new "scale" and that the deal furthers "the convergence of franchise filmmaking and games with a global reach."

Catch up quick: The Russos and fellow producer Mike Larocca founded AGBO in 2017. In addition to theatrical releases, they've produced streaming films like the war drama "Cherry" on Apple TV+ and the upcoming action thriller "The Gray Man" on Netflix.

  • Nexon produces online games and virtual worlds, including its top franchise "Dungeon & Fighter."

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc. sells minority stake

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entertainment company, Westbrook Inc., has sold a minority stake to a new media company backed by Blackstone and led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, a source close to the deal confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Celebrity and athlete production studios are becoming a hot target for acquisitions, as streamers look to bolster their content offerings.

Stephen Totilo
22 hours ago - Technology

Game-streaming’s big year

Samsung's new gaming hub, which supports game-streaming services. Screenshot: Samsung

2022 could be a breakthrough year for playing games without needing to own any hardware that can run them locally.

Driving the news: On Sunday, the crowd of megacorps pushing game-streaming tech got bigger, as Samsung announced that some of its TVs will support the Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now streaming apps later this year.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Media disrupters chase global audience

Ben Smith, then editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, speaks in 2019. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Calling legacy media "almost paralyzed," two of journalism's top disrupters —  Bloomberg's Justin Smith and Ben Smith of the New York Times — unveiled a long-secret idea for a richly-funded global news platform.

  • The Smiths either are very early in their planning or are cleverly disguising their intentions: No name was announced, and neither could say where the venture will be headquartered.
