Ukraine says Russian forces have abducted a second mayor

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday accused Russian forces of abducting a second Ukrainian mayor, Yevhen Matveyev, from the southern city of Dniprorudne.

What they're saying: "Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The big picture: The Dniprorudne mayor's abduction comes days after Ukraine said the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was captured by Russian forces.