Ukraine says Russian forces have abducted a second mayor
Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday accused Russian forces of abducting a second Ukrainian mayor, Yevhen Matveyev, from the southern city of Dniprorudne.
What they're saying: "Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states & international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
The big picture: The Dniprorudne mayor's abduction comes days after Ukraine said the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was captured by Russian forces.
- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday warned of "a new stage of terror" in reference to Fedorov's abduction.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Fedorov's kidnappng a war crime in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday.
- About 2,000 people protested in front of Melitopol's city hall Saturday demanding the mayor's release, per the Washington Post.