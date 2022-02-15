What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for the global economy

Russia announced a partial pullback in Ukraine today, but the crisis is far from over.

Why it matters: If there was a Russian invasion, there would not only be geopolitical shockwaves and human tragedy, but it also could upend markets and strain the global economy.

The largest country on earth by land mass, Russia is a commodities giant, ranking as a top producer of natural gas, oil, nickel, palladium, copper, coal, potash, wheat and more.

Disruptions to Russian exports — either at Russian President Vladimir Putin's say-so or due to sanctions — would drive up commodity costs, adding to global inflationary pressures and supply chain disarray.

State of play: Russia is the largest supplier of natural gas and crude to the European Union.

Oil prices briefly jumped above $96 a barrel on Monday — the highest since 2014 — as investors grew skittish about continued access to Russian crude.

Natural gas is an issue too. Europe — particularly Germany — is most exposed should supplies of Russian natural gas stop flowing. More than 20% of Germany's gas flows from Russia, so a gas shutoff to the European economic and export giant could hurt growth and reverberate throughout global supply chains.

Yes, but: The impact of a disruption of Russian raw materials would be broader. It's difficult to predict how the dominoes would fall.

Worth noting: High prices are also incentivizing American energy production.

U.S. oil and gas giants have discussed plans to boost production, particularly in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

American liquid natural gas exports to Europe have surged, amid a push to replace lost Russian supply.

What we're watching:

Inflation: If oil prices hit $120 a barrel — as analysts think could happen if Russia invades — that could make the recent inflationary surge more long-lasting than economists now think. (Central banks are watching. More on that later.)

If oil prices hit $120 a barrel — as analysts think could happen if Russia invades — that could make the recent inflationary surge more long-lasting than economists now think. (Central banks are watching. More on that later.) Autos: An invasion could break another link in the rickety auto supply chain. Russia is the world's biggest supplier of palladium used in catalytic converters that scrub auto emissions.

An invasion could break another link in the rickety auto supply chain. Russia is the world's biggest supplier of palladium used in catalytic converters that scrub auto emissions. Wheat: Russia is the world's third-largest wheat producer — Ukraine too is a massive wheat farmer — and prices for the grain could spike on an invasion, even without major disruptions of shipments. (That's what happened during Russia's 2014 takeover of Crimea.)

Russia is the world's third-largest wheat producer — Ukraine too is a massive wheat farmer — and prices for the grain could spike on an invasion, even without major disruptions of shipments. (That's what happened during Russia's 2014 takeover of Crimea.) Aluminum: When Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska — who controlled Russian aluminum producer Rusal — was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018, it set off a 30% price surge.

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine adds to the headwinds investors were already facing to start the year from higher interest rates.

Benchmark indexes in Europe and the U.S. suffered their third-straight decline on Monday. (They rebounded early Tuesday after Russia's statement that some troops were pulling back.)

The S&P 500 dropped 0.4% in its third-straight drop. It's 8.2% below its Jan. 3 peak, and down 7.7% for the year.

Major European indexes fared worse. Germany's DAX dropped 2% and France's CAC-40 fell 2.3%, in the third consecutive down day for both.

The Nikkei 225 — Japan is an energy importer and vulnerable to high oil prices — also closed 2.2% lower.

Russian markets also dropped, with the RTS falling 3% and government bond prices falling sharply.

Our thought bubble: Obviously the markets are not the most important thing in a situation like this, but they do underscore the point that a conflict in Ukraine will be costly, for combatants and onlookers alike.

The bottom line: A Russian invasion of Ukraine would complicate an already messy global economic picture.

Go deeper: U.S. braces for Ukraine invasion but Russia says diplomacy still alive