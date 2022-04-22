Russian opposition activist charged in Russia with spreading "false" information

A prominent Russian opposition activist and Washington Post opinions contributor was charged by a Russian court on Friday with spreading "false" information about the military, according to the Washington Post.

The big picture: Vladimir Kara-Murza, 40, was detained in Moscow and sentenced to 15 days in jail on April 12 for "disobeying a police order." The arrest came hours after CNN aired an interview in which Kara-Murza called the Kremlin "a regime of murderers."

Driving the news: Kara-Murza was charged with disseminating "deliberately false information" about Russia's military forces that “causes significant harm to the interests of the Russian Federation," according to the Post.