Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Russian land mines left by retreating Russian forces in Ukraine's capital region are creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday, AP reports.

Driving the news: Russian forces are leaving mines, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed" around civilian homes, Zelensky said.

State of play: Ukraine and its Western allies are reporting that Russian forces are scaling back military operations near Kyiv, while bolstering troop presence in eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky said Saturday that he expects towns where Russian forces are retreating to continue experiencing missile strikes and rocket strikes from afar, the AP reported.

"It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting," Zelensky said.

"We need wait until our land is demined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling."

Go deeper: U.S. believes Russia's pullback near Kyiv is "repositioning," not "withdrawal"