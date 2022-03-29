Russia claims it will scale back fighting near Kyiv to help peace talks

Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday it would drastically scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv in order to "increase mutual trust" for a potential peace deal with Ukraine.

Why it matters: The announcement came after several hours of peace talks in Istanbul that both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators characterized as constructive, but there has yet to be a clear on-the-ground reduction in forces or shelling.

State of play: A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Tuesday that Russia has made no progress in its assaults on Kyiv and Chernihiv, and in some areas had established "defensive positions" as Ukrainian forces launched counteroffensives.

Top Russian military officials said this week that Moscow's operation was entering a "new phase" focused on "liberating" the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency for eight years.

Some military experts caution that Russia could use a temporary ceasefire as an opportunity to resupply its troops and reorient its strategy after failing to achieve many of its military objectives over the first month of war.

The big picture: Turkey's foreign minister, who helped mediate the talks, said Tuesday yielded the most significant progress to date.

What to watch: Ukraine's delegation said in Istanbul that there had been no breakthrough on a ceasefire or on territorial disputes in Crimea and Donbas, but that it had proposed a future security arrangement that will now be reviewed by the Kremlin.

The two sides will likely meet again within the next week, Ukraine's lead negotiator said.

Russia's lead negotiator said his side was prepared to accelerate a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if their foreign ministers could agree on a peace deal.

Zelensky has been calling for such a meeting for weeks but Putin has yet to agree, or to publicly endorse any peace proposals.

Worth noting: The Ukrainian side said its proposed security guarantees should Ukraine ever come under attack again are based on NATO's mutual defense clause.