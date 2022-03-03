Skip to main content
36 mins ago - World

Ukrainian and Russian officials meet for second round of peace talks

Dave Lawler
The Ukrainain (L) and Russian delegations meet for a second round of peace talks. Photo: Foreign Ministry of Belarus handou via Getty

Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened near the Ukraine-Belarus border for a second round of peace talks on Thursday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin continued to signal his commitment to continuing the invasion.

What they're saying: The Ukrainian side is seeking a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from towns and cities that have come under attack, said Mykhailo Podolyak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation and an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The latest: In a press conference on Thursday, Zelensky called on Putin to "sit down with me" and negotiate at the head-of-state level, asking: "What are you afraid of?"

  • "It is not that I want to talk with Putin. I think I have to talk with Putin. The world has to talk with Putin because there are no other ways to stop this war," Zelensky said.

A call earlier on Thursday between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the remote prospects of a swift diplomatic resolution.

  • Putin stuck by his demands for the "demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine," which he said would be accomplished "whatever happens," the Kremlin noted. If Kyiv won't cut a deal, Putin added, Russia will only add to its demands.
  • A French official told reporters after the call that it appears "Russia's ambition is indeed to take control of all of Ukraine."

Flashback: A previous round of talks on Monday ended without a breakthrough. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Russian side was ready to meet again sooner but believed the Ukrainians were stalling.

  • Zelensky told CNN on Tuesday that the talks would be a waste of time unless the fighting stopped and Russian forces retreated to their positions from before the invasion.
  • But an adviser to Zelensky told Axios the Ukrainian side would push for a partial ceasefire to address the humanitarian disaster.
  • The two delegations greeted each other cordially and shook hands before sitting down for the talks.

Between the lines: Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, tells Axios that Putin's demands indicate that he is not currently serious about diplomacy.

  • That will only change if Putin comes under sufficient pressure at home — due to battlefield casualties and economic losses — that he feels continuing the war is more perilous for him than ending it, Haass says.
  • Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) is among those arguing that the U.S. should set out the circumstances under which sanctions would be lifted in order to provide Putin with an off-ramp.
  • Others take a harder line. Radek Sikorski, a Polish politician and chairman of the European Parliament's EU-USA delegation, told Axios the goal of Western sanctions should now be regime change in Moscow.

The big picture: Outside of the negotiating room, every indication is that this war will continue to escalate. Russia is bombarding Ukrainian cities while Ukrainian officials vow to fight on until victory.

  • If diplomacy fails, this war could continue until the end of Ukrainian independence or the end of Vladimir Putin's regime.
  • The path to either outcome would likely be long and incredibly destructive. But at present, no other outcome looks particularly likely.
Go deeper