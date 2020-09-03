1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Russia likely to keep amplifying criticism of mail-in voting, DHS says

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf testifies to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 6. Photo: Alex Wong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's intelligence branch warned law enforcement Thursday that it believes Russian-controlled social media trolls and state media are likely to continue trying to sow distrust in U.S. election results and mail-in ballots, ABC News first reported.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November's election due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means it may be days or weeks after election day before it's clear who won the presidency and down-ballot races.

The big picture: President Trump has raised alarms about the alleged danger of election fraud, warning that "lots of things can happen" with voting by mail if the presidential race isn't decided on election night.

  • Trump has vowed to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service, while baselessly claiming that more mailed ballots will cause widespread voter fraud.
  • States that allow mail-in voting generally have a wide variety of security measures in place, including requirements that people request ballots with personal information like driver's license numbers.

What they're saying: "We assess that Russia is likely to continue amplifying criticisms of vote-by-mail and shifting voting processes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine public trust in the electoral process," the intelligence bulletin said.

  • The agency based its report on Russian state media and proxy websites criticizing mail-in voting since March this year, and Senate-sponsored social media analysis.

Flashback: The DHS withheld a separate intelligence briefing to law enforcement, reviewed in July, that warned of a Russian campaign to promote allegations about Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "poor mental health," per ABC News.

The DHS did not respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Report: DHS withheld note warning of Russian attacks on Biden's mental health

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security withheld the release of an intelligence bulletin warning law enforcement agencies about a Russian campaign to promote allegations about Democratic nominee Joe Biden's "poor mental health," ABC News reports.

Why it matters: The report comes days after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that it will no longer brief congressional committees on election security issues and it echoes allegations from the Trump campaign on Biden's mental fitness. The news is likely to fuel even more accusations from Democrats that President Trump and his administration have politicized the use of intelligence.

Rashaan Ayesh
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

USPS watchdog flags possible problems with timely process, delivery of election mail

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Services' Office of the Inspector General found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail with the general election just around the corner, according to an agency audit.

The big picture: More Americans than ever are expected to mail in their ballots in November's election as the coronavirus pandemic persists and voters aim to avoid possible exposure. The audit also comes as Democratic lawmakers worry that recent operational changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy threaten the USPS' ability to handle the anticipated surge in mail-in ballots.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

N.C. election board refutes Trump, reminds public voting twice is illegal

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

North Carolina's election board on Thursday was compelled to remind residents that voting twice is a felony, after President Trump suggested that voters should vote once by mail and again in person on Election Day.

What they're saying: "Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in a statement.

