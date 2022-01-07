Sign up for our daily briefing

Russian troops enter Kazakhstan chaos

Dave Lawler

Protests in Almaty on Wednesday. Photo: Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP via Getty

Russian paratroopers arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday as part of a regional peacekeeping mission requested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is attempting to forcibly suppress an unexpected uprising.

Why it matters: Kazakhstan, a major oil producer that shares long borders with both Russia and China, had been remarkably stable for decades. But within just a few days, a small-scale protest in a remote region evolved into an apparent national revolt, with protesters storming government buildings and briefly seizing an international airport.

Driving the news: The protests began over the weekend in western Kazakhstan after the government lifted a cap on fuel prices. They swiftly spread to Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, and around the country.

  • Gunfire continued to ring out overnight, the BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov reported from Almaty. A phone and internet blackout has made it virtually impossible to track events nationally.
  • According to the government, “dozens” of protesters have been killed and more than 2,000 arrested, while at least 18 security forces have been killed and 748 wounded. Criminal gangs reportedly took advantage of the chaos, which included widespread vandalism and looting in Almaty.
  • Having denounced the protesters as “a band of international terrorists,” Tokayev now seems intent on suppressing the uprising by force.
Russian troops boarding a military aircraft in Moscow on their way to Kazakhstan. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The big picture: Kazakhstan is effectively a one-party state that has been dominated since independence from the Soviet Union by Nursultan Nazarbayev and his family and close associates.

  • Nazarbayev handed power to Tokayev in 2019 in a stage-managed transition that left the ex-dictator as "Leader of the Nation" and chairman of the Security Council — and saw the capital renamed in his honor.
  • Hopes that the transition would provide a political opening, raise living standards, or reform the kleptocratic system that’s left a tiny elite with a huge share of the national wealth have been unfulfilled, says Bruce Pannier, Central Asia correspondent for Radio Free Europe.
  • Protests that began in 2019 would likely have continued if not for the pandemic, which provided the government with a pretext to ban public gatherings, Pannier notes. That helps explain why a small spark led to the current inferno.

On Wednesday, Tokayev removed Nazarbayev from the Security Council, possibly to appease the protesters chanting "old man, go away."

Expand chart
Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The latest: Stanislav Zas, secretary-general of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said this evening that the mission would include an initial 2,500 soldiers from Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan and could last “several days to several weeks.”

  • The CSTO says the soldiers will protect "important state and military facilities,” rather than cracking down on protesters.
  • This is the alliance's first-ever joint mission, and many observers were shocked that the request was made and then so swiftly accepted.

China, for which neighboring Kazakhstan is an important source of oil and key transport corridor for the Belt and Road Initiative, has been relatively quiet, though state media has noted Tokayev’s claim that the protesters had foreign backing.

  • The U.S., which also has relatively friendly relations with Kazakhstan, is also calling for calm without publicly pressuring the government. Secretary of State Tony Blinken issued a neutral statement after speaking today with his Kazakhstani counterpart.
  • For Vladimir Putin, ensuring a loyal government in a neighboring country that is a key military and economic partner and home to 3.5 million ethnic Russians is of vital importance, says Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Go deeper: Kazakhstan uprising complicates Putin's Ukraine calculus

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
9 hours ago - World

Russia-led alliance sends forces to Kazakhstan as unrest intensifies

A burnt bus is seen by the Almaty mayor's office. Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

A Russia-led military alliance said Thursday it was sending forces to Kazakhstan to help quell the deadly unrest rocking the Central Asian country.

The big picture: Dozens of people, including protesters and police officers, have been killed in more than four days of unrest over what started as outrage over fuel price hikes and has since escalated into some of the worst street violence in Kazakhstan since the former Soviet country's independence in 1991, AP reports.

Zachary Basu
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Blinken warns Russia: No progress with "gun pointed at Ukraine's head"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. and Germany's top diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia ahead of high-level security talks in Europe next week, pledging "massive" economic consequences if Vladimir Putin proceeds with an invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: With Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border and questions swirling about how far Germany is prepared to go to deter Putin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock presented a united front at their first press conference together in Washington.

Wasil Ali
Jan 5, 2022 - World

Sudan PM's resignation leaves military in a bind as protests rage on

Gen. Burhan (right) with PM Hamdok last April. Photo: Ahsraf Shazly/AFP via Getty

The resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok leaves Sudan's military with the difficult task of trying to find a replacement with broad domestic and international support.

Why it matters: Hamdok’s long-awaited resignation came amid a months-long political crisis that is nowhere near over. The U.S. and other international actors fear it was another blow to Sudan's sputtering democratic transition.

